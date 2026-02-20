Ryan Rollins News: Stuffs stat sheet in win
Rollins totaled 27 points (10-15 FG, 7-10 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks across 36 minutes during Friday's 139-118 victory over the Pelicans.
Rollins returned from a brief absence with plantar fasciitis and showed no lingering effects, tying for the team lead in scoring with 27 points while contributing across all other categories. Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) remains out but is expected to return soon, which could reduce Rollins' offensive responsibilities.
