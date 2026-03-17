Ryan Rollins News: Will play Tuesday
Rollins (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against Cleveland.
Rollins was a late addition to the injury report Tuesday, though he will shed his questionable tag due to illness and suit up. Over nine March appearances (seven starts), the 23-year-old guard has averaged 14.3 points, 6.9 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 33.1 minutes per tilt.
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