Ryan Rollins News: Won't start Monday
Rollins is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Celtics.
Rollins will shift to the bench with the Bucks rolling out a starting five of Kevin Porter, AJ Green, Ousmane Dieng, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner. Rollins has come off the bench in just five games this season, most recently Dec. 26, averaging 16.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 27.2 minutes per contest as a reserve.
