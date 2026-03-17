Ryan Woolridge Injury: Dealing with calf issue

Woolridge didn't play in Monday's 116-115 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd after suffering a left calf injury.

Woolridge has been a regular starter when available over the last few weeks but has struggled to stay healthy throughout the season, and it's now possible he'll be forced to miss more time if his current blow is significant. The guard previously had an inconsistent campaign but posted a season-high 13 rebounds in his last outing. Lucas Williamson could see increased playing time if Woolridge remains out for more games.