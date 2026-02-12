Ryan Woolridge Injury: Out Wednesday with hip injury

Woolridge did not play in Wednesday's 135-131 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold due to a left illiac crest bone injury.

Woolridge recorded two points and eight rebounds across 21 minutes before presumably sustaining his hip injury, and was not able to play in Wednesday's contest. If he can not suit up for Thursday's rematch with the Grand Rapids Gold, he will have ample time to recover before Windy City's next game after the All-Star break.