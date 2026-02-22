Ryan Woolridge Injury: Sidelined again

Woolridge was inactive in Saturday's 141-138 G League loss to the Raptors 905 after aggravating a hip injury.

Woolridge apparently suffered a setback after returning from a previous absence in Friday's clash with the 905. The guard is now questionable for subsequent contests while he works on his recovery. Thus, Yuki Kawamura should be expected to retain significant playing time for as long as the injury keeps Woolridge unavailable.