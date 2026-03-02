Ryan Woolridge News: Cleared for return

Woolridge (hip) totaled six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 21 minutes Sunday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 122-97 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Woolridge missed a brief stretch while dealing with a hip injury, but he was cleared for a return Sunday evening. The 29-year-old is averaging 5.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 19 regular-season games with Windy City.