Ryan Woolridge News: Comes off bench in return

Woolridge (calf) notched 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Saturday's 123-121 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Woolridge had a decent outing after recovering from a calf injury just in time for the regular-season finale. He previously made a few starts over the final stretch of the campaign, serving mainly as a source of rebounds. Overall, he averaged 6.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.8 minutes per game across the entire G League season.