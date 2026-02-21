Ryan Woolridge News: Returns to action in loss

Woolridge (hip) tallied two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals during 29 minutes in Friday's 141-135 G League loss to the Raptors 905.

Woolridge failed to impress off the bench during his first appearance since recovering from the hip injury he suffered earlier in the month. The guard has been rather inconsistent lately, so it remains to be seen if he'll regain a meaningful role in the short term. He'll likely challenge Yuki Kawamura for minutes on the floor now that he's healthy.