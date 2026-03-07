Ryan Woolridge headshot

Ryan Woolridge News: Solid output versus Charge

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Woolridge delivered 23 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and three steals across 44 minutes in Friday's 125-99 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Woolridge was heavily involved in Friday's contest as part of a shorthanded Windy City side, leading the team in points, assists and steals. The guard also posted a season-high scoring mark, as well as his best rebounds total in his last four appearances.

Ryan Woolridge
 Free Agent
