Ryan Woolridge News: Solid output versus Charge

Woolridge delivered 23 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and three steals across 44 minutes in Friday's 125-99 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Woolridge was heavily involved in Friday's contest as part of a shorthanded Windy City side, leading the team in points, assists and steals. The guard also posted a season-high scoring mark, as well as his best rebounds total in his last four appearances.