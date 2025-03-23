Fantasy Basketball
Saddiq Bey headshot

Saddiq Bey Injury: Back with parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 3:42pm

The Wizards recalled Bey (knee) from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Sunday.

Bey continues his lengthy rehab following surgery to repair a torn ACL, which he sustained while playing for the Hawks on March 20, 2024. He appears to be inching closer to game action after practicing in the G League for a second straight day, and according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic, the Wizards' goal is for Bey to make his team debut at some point in April. However, a firmer timeline for Bey's season debut likely won't come until he gets more practice time under his belt.

