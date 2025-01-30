Fantasy Basketball
Saddiq Bey headshot

Saddiq Bey Injury: Remains sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Bey (knee) will remain out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Bey has been sidelined all season while recovering from the surgery he underwent last March to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. The Wizards haven't provided any updates on Bey's status since training camp, making it difficult to gauge where exactly he stands in his recovery. At this point, Bey doesn't look as though he'll be a candidate to make his Wizards debut until after the All-Star break.

Saddiq Bey
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
