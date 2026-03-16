Saddiq Bey News: Back on track in win
Bey posted 23 points (8-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 129-111 victory over the Mavericks.
Bey got back on track, scoring double digits for the first time in his past three games. In what has been a breakout season for Bey, he had been in a minor slump of late. However, while the production had been underwhelming, it appears as though his role is secure, having played at least 29 minutes in all but one of his past 10 games. With New Orleans looking to win, despite its record, Bey remains a must-roster player across all formats.
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