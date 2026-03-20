Saddiq Bey News: Goes for 20 points in win

Bey provided 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 win over the Clippers.

Bey seems to have bounced back from the two subpar showings he had in the losses to Toronto and Houston on March 11 and March 13, respectively, and this was his third consecutive game with at least 20 points. Bey has reached the 20-point mark in five of his last eight games, averaging 18.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game in that prolific stretch.