Saddiq Bey headshot

Saddiq Bey News: Logs 20 points in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 5:11am

Bey ended with 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 117-113 loss to the Kings.

Although Bey struggled beyond the arc, he managed a productive evening elsewhere on the court. Bey's numbers have been somewhat volatile this season, but he's managed a serviceable floor over the past 10 games, averaging 19.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists over the span. His high-water mark of 42 points illustrates his massive scoring potential in the right scenario.

Saddiq Bey
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Saddiq Bey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Saddiq Bey See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Start/Sit Guide: Key Starters & Sits
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Start/Sit Guide: Key Starters & Sits
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
14 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Rising NBA Pickups You Need Now
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Rising NBA Pickups You Need Now
Author Image
Mike Barner
32 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
35 days ago