Saddiq Bey News: Not expected to play Tuesday
Head coach James Borrego said Bey will dress for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, but he doesn't expect him to play, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.
Derrik Queen figures to see heavy minutes Tuesday evening with both Bey and Zion Williamson not expected to touch the court, so he's on the radar as a potential target in daily fantasy leagues. Bey's next chance to play will come Friday in Boston.
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