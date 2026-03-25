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Saddiq Bey News: Plays well in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 11:42am

Bey finished with 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 121-116 loss to the Knicks.

With this loss, the Pelicans no longer have a chance to make the postseason. With that in mind, it remains to be seen if that will affect Bey's usage and minutes for the final few weeks, though he's likely to remain heavily involved in the short term.

Saddiq Bey
New Orleans Pelicans
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