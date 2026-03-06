Saddiq Bey News: Pops for 20 in Thursday's win

Bey ended Thursday's 133-123 win over the Kings with 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and one rebound in 33 minutes.

While he didn't do much other than score, Bey still supplied 12 or more points for a 12th straight game. Over that stretch, the fifth-year forward is averaging 21.3 points, 5.3 boards, 3.0 assists and 2.8 threes as he puts together a strong first season with the Pelicans.