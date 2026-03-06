Saddiq Bey headshot

Saddiq Bey News: Pops for 20 in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Bey ended Thursday's 133-123 win over the Kings with 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and one rebound in 33 minutes.

While he didn't do much other than score, Bey still supplied 12 or more points for a 12th straight game. Over that stretch, the fifth-year forward is averaging 21.3 points, 5.3 boards, 3.0 assists and 2.8 threes as he puts together a strong first season with the Pelicans.

Saddiq Bey
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Saddiq Bey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Saddiq Bey See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Rising NBA Pickups You Need Now
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Rising NBA Pickups You Need Now
Author Image
Mike Barner
Yesterday
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago