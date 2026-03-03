Saddiq Bey headshot

Saddiq Bey News: Pours in 18 points during loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 11:19pm

Bey posted 18 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 110-101 loss to the Lakers.

Bey's results have been essential for the Pelicans, who are 6-4 over their last 10 games. Compared to the rest of the team, Bey is outperforming his contract, with his $6.2M share representing around four percent of the team's balance sheet. While Derik Queen is a promising center still developing, Bey's play is further cementing his continued role as a key frontcourt option for the Pelicans next season.

Saddiq Bey
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Saddiq Bey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Saddiq Bey See More
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago