Saddiq Bey News: Pours in 18 points during loss
Bey posted 18 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 110-101 loss to the Lakers.
Bey's results have been essential for the Pelicans, who are 6-4 over their last 10 games. Compared to the rest of the team, Bey is outperforming his contract, with his $6.2M share representing around four percent of the team's balance sheet. While Derik Queen is a promising center still developing, Bey's play is further cementing his continued role as a key frontcourt option for the Pelicans next season.
