Saddiq Bey headshot

Saddiq Bey News: Pours in 25 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Bey finished with 25 points (10-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 win over the Clippers.

Bey has been a key part of New Orleans all season and has put together a solid fantasy campaign thus far. Through 63 games, he's on pace to return eighth-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers.

Saddiq Bey
New Orleans Pelicans
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