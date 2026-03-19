Saddiq Bey News: Pours in 25 points
Bey finished with 25 points (10-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 win over the Clippers.
Bey has been a key part of New Orleans all season and has put together a solid fantasy campaign thus far. Through 63 games, he's on pace to return eighth-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Saddiq Bey See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Rising NBA Pickups You Need Now14 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks17 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 118 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 118 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2819 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Saddiq Bey See More