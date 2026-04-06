Saddiq Bey headshot

Saddiq Bey News: Pours in 32 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Bey produced 32 points (10-24 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-11 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 loss to the Magic.

For the fourth time this season, Bey recorded at least 32 points for the Pelicans. Across 72 games this season, he's averaging 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.1 three-pointers.

Saddiq Bey
New Orleans Pelicans
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