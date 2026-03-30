Saddiq Bey News: Puts up 18 points Sunday
Bey posted 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Sunday's 134-102 loss to the Rockets.
Bey finished just three boards away from recording a double-double, and the five-year veteran continues to leave his mark offensively since he's regularly scoring more than 15 points. He's scored at least 17 points in eight games in a row, a stretch in which he's averaging 19.9 points per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor and an impressive, yet unsustainable, 52.9 percent from three-point range.
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