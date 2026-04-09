Saddiq Bey News: Questionable for Friday
Bey is questionable for Friday's game versus Boston for rest purposes.
The Pelicans are considering holding Bey out Friday. If the forward is ultimately downgraded to out, Jeremiah Fears and Jordan Poole would likely see significant playing time for the short-handed Pelicans against the Celtics.
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