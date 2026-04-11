Saddiq Bey headshot

Saddiq Bey News: Resting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Bey (rest) will remain on the inactive list for Sunday's game in Minnesota.

Bey will end up sitting out New Orleans' final three regular-season games for rest purposes, which should continue to lead to more minutes for Micah Peavy and Josh Oduro. Bey scored a career-high 17.7 points per game on 45.1 percent shooting from the field and 84.1 percent at the stripe in his first season with the Pelicans.

Saddiq Bey
New Orleans Pelicans
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