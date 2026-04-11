Saddiq Bey News: Resting Sunday

Bey (rest) will remain on the inactive list for Sunday's game in Minnesota.

Bey will end up sitting out New Orleans' final three regular-season games for rest purposes, which should continue to lead to more minutes for Micah Peavy and Josh Oduro. Bey scored a career-high 17.7 points per game on 45.1 percent shooting from the field and 84.1 percent at the stripe in his first season with the Pelicans.