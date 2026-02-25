Saddiq Bey News: Scores 18 points with six boards
Bey registered 18 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 win over the Warriors.
Bey got his points, but he struggled from three-point range, failed to record any defensive statistics and also committed four turnovers in his 31 minutes of floor time. Bey will look to put together a more well-rounded outing Thursday in Utah.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Saddiq Bey See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 214 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 205 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Oubre, Aldama & More19 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Start/Sit Guide23 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Waiver Wire Pickups: Breakouts & Sleepers26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Saddiq Bey See More