Saddiq Bey headshot

Saddiq Bey News: Strikes for 22 against Bucks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Bey finished with 22 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 139-118 loss to Milwaukee.

The fifth-year forward is putting together a career-best season in his first campaign with the Pelicans. Bey has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 12 games, averaging 21.7 points, 6.5 boards, 3.3 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.2 steals over that span, but it remains to be seen what his usage will look like once Dejounte Murray (Achilles) is cleared for his season debut.

Saddiq Bey
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Saddiq Bey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Saddiq Bey See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Oubre, Aldama & More
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Oubre, Aldama & More
Author Image
Mike Barner
15 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Start/Sit Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Start/Sit Guide
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
19 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Waiver Wire Pickups: Breakouts & Sleepers
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Waiver Wire Pickups: Breakouts & Sleepers
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
22 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Landale, Tyson & More
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Landale, Tyson & More
Author Image
Mike Barner
23 days ago