Saddiq Bey News: Strong showing in win
Bey produced 23 points (9-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 138-118 win over the Wizards.
Bey has made a tremendous impact on the Pelicans this season and continues to churn out solid fantasy numbers. Across 59 regular-season appearances, Bey has averaged 17.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.0 three-pointers on 45.5 percent shooting from the field.
