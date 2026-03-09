Saddiq Bey headshot

Saddiq Bey News: Strong showing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Bey produced 23 points (9-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 138-118 win over the Wizards.

Bey has made a tremendous impact on the Pelicans this season and continues to churn out solid fantasy numbers. Across 59 regular-season appearances, Bey has averaged 17.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.0 three-pointers on 45.5 percent shooting from the field.

Saddiq Bey
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Saddiq Bey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Saddiq Bey See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Rising NBA Pickups You Need Now
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Rising NBA Pickups You Need Now
Author Image
Mike Barner
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago