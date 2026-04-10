Saddiq Bey headshot

Saddiq Bey News: Will rest Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Bey will be rested Friday against the Celtics.

This will be Bey's second straight maintenance day, which isn't a surprise since the team has nothing to play for. Bey could also be held out of the season finale Sunday.

Saddiq Bey
New Orleans Pelicans
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