Saint Thomas News: Another productive G League effort

Thomas finished with 32 points (12-26 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 46 minutes in Saturday's 122-120 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Thomas had a tough time getting his shot to fall from deep Saturday, but he still found his way to a highly productive all-around performance. The 22-year-old has remained a reliable contributor for Delaware by flirting with a triple-double in each of his last three outings.