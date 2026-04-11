Sam Hauser Injury: Doubtful for Sunday
Hauser (back) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Magic, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
With the Celtics set to rest a lot of their regular rotation guys for Sunday's regular-season finale, there will be plenty of minutes and shots available for Baylor Scheierman, Hugo Gonzalez and Jordan Walsh. Check back for official confirmation on Hauser's status closer to Sunday's tipoff.
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