Sam Hauser Injury: Doubtful to return Saturday

Hauser is doubtful to return to Saturday's game against the Grizzlies due to right adductor tightness, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Hauser was taken to the locker room midway through the second quarter, and his return is uncertain. Hauser's absence shouldn't affect many fantasy decisions, however, as the forward is a depth option off the bench in a Celtics team that's healthy in their wing rotation.