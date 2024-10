Hauser (back) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

After missing three straight games due to a back issue, Hauser is expected to return to the rotation Wednesday. In his lone appearance this season, Hauser posted 10 points (4-10 FG), five rebounds and an assist in 24 minutes off the bench during a blowout win over the Knicks.