Sam Hauser Injury: Expects to play Friday

Hauser (hip) said he'll likely play in Friday's game versus the Pelicans, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Although Hauser is officially listed as questionable Friday, the 26-year-old forward expects to return to action after missing Boston's previous two contests due to a pinched nerve in his right hip. If Hauser is officially upgraded to available, he should continue to operate as one of the Celtics' primary bench options in their forward rotation.