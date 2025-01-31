Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Hauser headshot

Sam Hauser Injury: Expects to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 10:11am

Hauser (hip) said he'll likely play in Friday's game versus the Pelicans, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Although Hauser is officially listed as questionable Friday, the 26-year-old forward expects to return to action after missing Boston's previous two contests due to a pinched nerve in his right hip. If Hauser is officially upgraded to available, he should continue to operate as one of the Celtics' primary bench options in their forward rotation.

Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now