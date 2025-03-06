Fantasy Basketball
Sam Hauser headshot

Sam Hauser Injury: Iffy against 76ers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Hauser is questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers with a right ankle sprain, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Hauser started Wednesday's game against Portland and logged 32 minutes with five points, six rebounds and one steal. However, he appears to have walked away with a minor sprain, so the Celtics may hold him out for the second leg of this back-to-back set. If that happens, guys like Jordan Walsh and Drew Peterson could become more involved for Boston.

Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
