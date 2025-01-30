Sam Hauser Injury: Iffy for Friday
Hauser (hip) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
After missing the last two games for the Celtics, Hauser could miss a third straight game while dealing with a pinched nerve in his right hip. If he's ruled out in New Orleans, Payton Pritchard may see a bump in minutes off the bench for Boston.
