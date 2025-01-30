Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Hauser headshot

Sam Hauser Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 3:03pm

Hauser (hip) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

After missing the last two games for the Celtics, Hauser could miss a third straight game while dealing with a pinched nerve in his right hip. If he's ruled out in New Orleans, Payton Pritchard may see a bump in minutes off the bench for Boston.

Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now