Hauser (back) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Hauser has been dealing with lower back pain that already sidelined him for the last two games. The sharpshooter scored 10 points in 24 minutes on Opening Night, and if he can't play Monday, Payton Pritchard, Xavier Tillman and Luke Kornet would be Boston's top reserves.