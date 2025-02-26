Sam Hauser Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Hauser (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Detroit, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Hauser logged 40 minutes Tuesday against the Raptors, finishing with 10 points, five rebounds, one block, one steal and a pair of three-pointers. He started in the absence of Jrue Holiday (rest) and Al Horford (toe), but both of those guys will be back in action Wednesday. However, Jaylen Brown (thigh) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) are both carrying questionable tags along with Hauser.