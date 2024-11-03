Sam Hauser Injury: Listed probable for Monday
Hauser is probable for Monday's game against the Hawks, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Hauser will likely play in a fourth straight contest after a three-game absence due to the back issue. Over his last three appearances, Hauser has averaged 17.3 minutes per game, but he could be in line for a bigger workload Monday, as Jaylen Brown (hip) is slated to miss his second straight game.
