Sam Hauser Injury: Listed probable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Hauser is probable for Monday's game against the Hawks, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Hauser will likely play in a fourth straight contest after a three-game absence due to the back issue. Over his last three appearances, Hauser has averaged 17.3 minutes per game, but he could be in line for a bigger workload Monday, as Jaylen Brown (hip) is slated to miss his second straight game.

Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics
