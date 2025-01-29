Sam Hauser Injury: Out against Bulls

Hauser (hip) is out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Hauser will miss consecutive outings Wednesday with a right hip impingement after sitting out Monday's loss to the Rockets, and he'll aim to return to the Celtics' rotation Friday against the Pelicans. With Al Horford (toe) also unable to play against Chicago, sixth man Payton Pritchard appears to be in line for an uptick in playing time in Boston's tight rotation.