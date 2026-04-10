Sam Hauser Injury: Probable for Friday
Hauser (back) is probable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
With Jayson Tatum resting and Jaylen Brown (Achilles) considered questionable, Hauser could see a bump in touches against the Pelicans, making him worth a stream for managers in need of three-pointers.
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