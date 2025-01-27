Sam Hauser Injury: Questionable for Monday

Hauser is questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets due to a right hip impingement, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Hauser was a late addition to the injury report. In addition to Hauser, Al Horford (toe) and Derrick White (shin) are also carrying questionable tags. Hauser has seen his minutes trend in the wrong direction in recent outings, as he's played an average of 13.5 minutes over his last two games.