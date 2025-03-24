Sam Hauser Injury: Questionable for Monday

Hauser (back) is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings.

Hauser is coming off an impressive fill-in start Sunday against the Trail Blazers, finishing with 24 points (8-11 FG, 8-10 3Pt), three rebounds and one block in 39 minutes. He could be held out for maintenance on the second leg of this back-to-back set, however. Jaylen Brown (knee) is also questionable for Boston, so it's possible a player like Baylor Scheierman gets a shot at some rotation minutes Monday.