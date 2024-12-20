Sam Hauser Injury: Questionable to play against Bulls

Hauser (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Chicago, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Hauser has missed two of the Celtics' last three games due to lower back spasms. Jaden Springer saw extended playing time against the Bulls on Thursday, and he could be in line for meaningful playing time off the bench if Hauser is unable to play Saturday, as well as Jordan Walsh and Drew Peterson.