Sam Hauser Injury: Questionable to play Wednesday
Hauser is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to low back spasms.
Hauser has been a key member of the Celtics' starting lineup because of his three-point shooting and floor spacing, so not having him would be a significant blow for Boston. Still, the questionable tag suggests a decision won't be made yet, and a final call on his status could be made closer to Wednesday's tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. If Hauser ends up being ruled out, Payton Pritchard and Baylor Scheierman could see increased burn.
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