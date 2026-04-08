Sam Hauser headshot

Sam Hauser Injury: Questionable to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 1:54pm

Hauser is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to low back spasms.

Hauser has been a key member of the Celtics' starting lineup because of his three-point shooting and floor spacing, so not having him would be a significant blow for Boston. Still, the questionable tag suggests a decision won't be made yet, and a final call on his status could be made closer to Wednesday's tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. If Hauser ends up being ruled out, Payton Pritchard and Baylor Scheierman could see increased burn.

Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Hauser See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sam Hauser See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
37 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
63 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 16
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 16
Author Image
Mike Barner
68 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, January 28
Rotowire Staff
70 days ago