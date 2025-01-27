Fantasy Basketball
Sam Hauser headshot

Sam Hauser Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 27, 2025 at 3:11pm

Hauser (hip) is out for Monday's game against the Rockets, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Hauser would have been an option to start for the Celtics on Monday in Derrick White's (shin) absence, but he'll sit out with a right hip impingement and hope to return Wednesday against the Bulls. Payton Pritchard and Al Horford are in line to handle expanded roles in Boston's rotation against Houston.

Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
