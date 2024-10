Hauser is questionable for Thursday's game versus Washington due to lower back pain, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Hauser delivered 10 points (4-10 FG) and five rebounds across 24 minutes of action in Tuesday's victory over the Knicks, but his status for Thursday's contest will need to be monitored. He joins the rehabbing Kristaps Porzingis (foot) as Boston's only injury designations at this time.