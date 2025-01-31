Sam Hauser News: Available Friday

Hauser (hip) is available for Friday's game against New Orleans, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Hauser will return from a two-game absence due to a pinched nerve in his right hip. Over his last five outings (one start), the sharpshooter has averaged 7.6 points, 2.4 threes and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 48.0 percent from beyond the arc in 18.6 minutes per contest.