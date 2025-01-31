Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Hauser headshot

Sam Hauser News: Available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 3:51pm

Hauser (hip) is available for Friday's game against New Orleans, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Hauser will return from a two-game absence due to a pinched nerve in his right hip. Over his last five outings (one start), the sharpshooter has averaged 7.6 points, 2.4 threes and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 48.0 percent from beyond the arc in 18.6 minutes per contest.

Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now