Sam Hauser News: Available Friday
Hauser (back) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Pelicans, per Jay King of The Athletic.
As expected, Hauser will push through his probable tag and suit up for the second leg of a back-to-back set despite lingering low back spasms. With Jayson Tatum getting the night off to rest, Hauser could be in line for a slight uptick in usage and shot attempts.
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