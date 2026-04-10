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Sam Hauser News: Available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Hauser (back) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Pelicans, per Jay King of The Athletic.

As expected, Hauser will push through his probable tag and suit up for the second leg of a back-to-back set despite lingering low back spasms. With Jayson Tatum getting the night off to rest, Hauser could be in line for a slight uptick in usage and shot attempts.

Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics
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