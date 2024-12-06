Fantasy Basketball
Sam Hauser News: Back to bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Hauser is not in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Bucks on Friday, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Hauser started against the Pistons on Wednesday due to Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday being sidelined, and Hauser finished with a season-high 20 points along with three rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes. With Tatum and Holiday back for Friday's game, Hauser will retreat to a reserve role.

