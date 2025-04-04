Sam Hauser News: Back to bench Friday

Hauser is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Suns, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

The Celtics will have Jrue Holiday (shoulder) and Jaylen Brown (knee) back in the starting unit for this contest, meaning Hauser will return to his regular bench role. The sharpshooting forward is averaging 9.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game since the All-Star break while making 43.5 percent of his 6.1 three-point attempts per contest.